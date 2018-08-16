Contrasting Telecom Argentina (TEO) and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (NTTYY)

Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS: NTTYY) and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Telecom Argentina and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 1 1 1 0 2.00 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 0 1 1 0 2.50

Telecom Argentina currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.86%. Given Telecom Argentina’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than Nippon Telegraph & Telephone.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $3.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Telecom Argentina pays out 143.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telecom Argentina has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Telecom Argentina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina 11.27% 18.67% 9.56% Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 7.70% 8.49% 4.71%

Risk and Volatility

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $3.95 billion 0.90 $460.85 million $2.39 7.70 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone $106.55 billion 0.89 $8.21 billion $4.12 11.66

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Argentina. Telecom Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats Nippon Telegraph & Telephone on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services. The company also provides information and communication technology services, datacenter services, telecommunications consulting services, and value-added solutions; and other telephone services, which include call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment. In addition, it offers voice communication, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, mobile multimedia, short message service, online streaming, corporate e-mail, and social network access services, as well as sells mobile communication devices comprising handsets, modems mifi, and wingles. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunication equipment, system integration, and other telecommunications-related services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business. The company offers regional communications services, such as intra-prefectural communications services and related ancillary services; long distance and international communications services comprising inter-prefectural communications services, international communications business, solutions business, and related services; mobile communications services, which include mobile phone and related services; and data communications services consisting of system integration and network system services. It also provides financial services, such as issuing leases and credit cards; real estate services, including building rentals and apartment sales; systems development services; and construction-related services, such as the design, construction, and maintenance of buildings. In addition, the company engages in strategic planning, designing, installing, and operating data communications systems and computer network-based information systems, as well as providing IT services. As of March 31, 2017, it had 20,053 thousand broadband service subscriptions; 919 thousand ADSL service subscriptions; 21,336 thousand fixed-line telephone service subscriptions and ISDN service subscriptions; 11,231 thousand ISP service subscriptions; and 74,880 thousand mobile broadband and voice communications service subscribers. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.