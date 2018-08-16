Contrasting Sohu.com (SOHU) and DST Systems (DST)

Sohu.com (NYSE: DST) and DST Systems (NYSE:DST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sohu.com alerts:

61.8% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of DST Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of DST Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sohu.com has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DST Systems has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DST Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sohu.com does not pay a dividend. DST Systems pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DST Systems has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and DST Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -27.38% -19.39% -10.29% DST Systems 20.35% 16.90% 6.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sohu.com and DST Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 1 0 0 2.00 DST Systems 0 4 0 0 2.00

Sohu.com currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.38%. DST Systems has a consensus target price of $68.33, indicating a potential downside of 18.64%. Given Sohu.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than DST Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sohu.com and DST Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $1.86 billion 0.44 -$554.52 million ($8.77) -2.38 DST Systems $2.22 billion 2.25 $451.50 million $3.36 25.00

DST Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sohu.com. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DST Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DST Systems beats Sohu.com on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services. It also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The company's search and search-related business provides Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers pay-for-click and other online advertising services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games to game players. Further, the company's platform channel business operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and MoboTap that offers software applications for PCs and mobile devices through the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices, as well as online card and board games. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc. provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans. Its services include transaction processing; account opening and maintenance; reconciliation of trades, positions, and cash; corporate actions; regulatory reporting and compliance functions; and tax reporting. The International Financial Services segment offers investor and policyholder administration and technology services on a remote processing and business process outsourcing basis to mutual fund managers, insurers, and platform providers, as well as provides solutions related to participant accounting and recordkeeping for clients in the wealth management and retirement savings industries/markets. Its Healthcare Services segment offers software applications to provide healthcare organizations with pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions for information processing, quality of care, cost management, and payment integrity needs; and healthcare solutions, including claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, business intelligence, and other ancillary services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.