Contrasting Renasant (RNST) & ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

Renasant (NASDAQ: SFBS) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Renasant and ServisFirst Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 3 2 0 2.40 ServisFirst Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Renasant presently has a consensus target price of $45.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.03%. ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.07%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Renasant.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Renasant pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Renasant has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Renasant is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Renasant has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Renasant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 20.66% 8.73% 1.31% ServisFirst Bancshares 36.06% 18.67% 1.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renasant and ServisFirst Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $506.89 million 4.46 $92.18 million $2.42 18.88 ServisFirst Bancshares $281.80 million 7.98 $93.09 million $1.78 23.75

ServisFirst Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Renasant. Renasant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Renasant on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate?1-4 family mortgage; real estate?commercial mortgage; real estate?construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and business and personal, and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and cash management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, including commercial and personal insurance products through third-party insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers range of wealth management and fiduciary services, which include administration and management of trust accounts comprising personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed IRA's, and custodial accounts; administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates; and annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 180 banking, insurance, and financial services offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 136 full-service branches and 13 limited-service branches; and 136 ATMs at on-premise locations and 16 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is based in Tupelo, Mississippi.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SF Intermediate Holding Company, Inc., operates as a real estate investment trust for the United States income tax purposes; and holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 20 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Mobile, and Houston Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County in South Carolina; and Davidson County in Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

