Contrasting QEP Resources (QEP) & GeoPark (GPRK)

QEP Resources (NYSE: GPRK) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get QEP Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QEP Resources and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QEP Resources 1 8 6 0 2.33 GeoPark 0 0 3 0 3.00

QEP Resources presently has a consensus price target of $13.52, indicating a potential upside of 46.61%. GeoPark has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.36%. Given QEP Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than GeoPark.

Profitability

This table compares QEP Resources and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Resources -13.63% 5.96% 2.91% GeoPark -1.43% -3.80% -0.67%

Risk & Volatility

QEP Resources has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QEP Resources and GeoPark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Resources $1.62 billion 1.35 $269.30 million $0.77 11.97 GeoPark $330.12 million 2.95 -$24.22 million ($0.31) -52.32

QEP Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPark. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QEP Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of QEP Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of QEP Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QEP Resources beats GeoPark on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 684.7 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 95.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.