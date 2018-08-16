ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0223 on Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi and Bilaxy. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $13.71 million and approximately $349,966.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00263930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00153342 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.13 or 0.06496766 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 615,476,313 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

