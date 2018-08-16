Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) Short Interest Update

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,192,943 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the July 13th total of 22,471,873 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,311,605 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSEARCA XLP opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 7,644,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,155,000 after buying an additional 335,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,690.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,671,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,617,000 after buying an additional 2,576,057 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 84.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,050,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,892,000 after buying an additional 940,520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,736,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,470,000 after buying an additional 636,503 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,575.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,392,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,275,000 after buying an additional 1,309,186 shares during the period.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

