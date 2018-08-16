Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Consumer Portfolio Services posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $99.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.79 million.

CPSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consumer Portfolio Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 433.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.