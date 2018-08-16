Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $9.25 EPS

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($9.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($9.25), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of CNST opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.21.
CNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cann initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
About Constellation Pharmaceuticals
