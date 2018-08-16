Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $18,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,361 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,841,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 287,676 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,218,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 862,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $206.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 52-week low of $195.89 and a 52-week high of $236.62. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.03.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.56.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

