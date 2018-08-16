Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 20,950 Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIX. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,773,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,082,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,473,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,028,000 after purchasing an additional 294,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,631,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.04. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Chairman James Reid-Anderson sold 64,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $4,657,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,375,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,945,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Roedel purchased 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.85 per share, with a total value of $249,765.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,293 shares in the company, valued at $898,315.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,811 shares of company stock valued at $14,401,216. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.