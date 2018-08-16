Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $361.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.89 and a fifty-two week high of $505.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.09, for a total transaction of $3,366,091.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,324,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,388 shares of company stock worth $94,373,982 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “$367.74” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $420.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Leerink Swann set a $435.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.52.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

