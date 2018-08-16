Conifex Timber (CFF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

CFF stock opened at C$4.75 on Monday. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of C$3.48 and a 12 month high of C$6.99.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$200.30 million during the quarter. Conifex Timber had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

In other news, insider Johannes Dirk Thur acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.47 per share, with a total value of C$27,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,946.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

