ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) Short Interest Down 36.9% in July

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 818,381 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the July 13th total of 1,297,263 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,676 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ConforMIS by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 36,634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ConforMIS by 79.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,563 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConforMIS by 17.9% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 328,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ConforMIS during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConforMIS by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 64.66% and a negative return on equity of 94.69%. equities research analysts anticipate that ConforMIS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.