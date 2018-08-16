ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.26 Million

Analysts expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post $19.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.69 million and the lowest is $19.07 million. ConforMIS posted sales of $18.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year sales of $80.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.05 million to $81.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $89.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $87.89 million to $91.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 64.66% and a negative return on equity of 94.69%. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConforMIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 189,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,415. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ConforMIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ConforMIS by 79.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 40,563 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ConforMIS in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ConforMIS by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 36,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ConforMIS in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

