Conduent (CNDT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 26.36% from the company’s current price.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Conduent has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of -0.70.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Conduent had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Conduent will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Conduent by 170.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Conduent in the first quarter valued at $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the second quarter valued at $142,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Conduent by 416.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Conduent by 67.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

