Comparing First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) & First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

First Commonwealth Financial (NASDAQ: FMBI) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 22.17% 10.81% 1.33% First Midwest Bancorp 15.12% 7.83% 1.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and First Midwest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $330.88 million 5.11 $55.16 million $0.82 20.55 First Midwest Bancorp $672.86 million 4.07 $98.38 million $1.35 19.70

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial. First Midwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Midwest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Commonwealth Financial and First Midwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43 First Midwest Bancorp 0 3 4 0 2.57

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential downside of 33.73%. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.43%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats First Commonwealth Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, stock, and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 104 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania; 29 community banking offices in central and northern Ohio; corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and central and northeast Ohio; mortgage offices in Columbus, Hudson, and Dublin, Ohio; and a network of 148 ATMs. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. It serves commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company operates 135 locations and 184 automated teller machines in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

