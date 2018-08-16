Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SID. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 1,548.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 637,835 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 643,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 84,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

