Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on SID. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
