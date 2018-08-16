Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 57.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.53 and a twelve month high of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $28,998,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,154 shares in the company, valued at $42,272,747.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Paul Mack sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $95,638.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,090.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,012 shares of company stock worth $35,932,249. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PII. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.79.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

