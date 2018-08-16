Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $1.99 Million in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Stock

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 53.7% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 126,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $20,897,421.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,210.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,699,994.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,000.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,612 shares of company stock worth $36,384,275 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $155.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $140.62 and a 12 month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). SBA Communications had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.