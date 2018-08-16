Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $803,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,252,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,350,000 after buying an additional 329,215 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 257,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,028,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $2,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.70.

Shares of MA stock opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $130.36 and a 1-year high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

