Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Holdings in WEX Inc (WEX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,736,000 after acquiring an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 730,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,446,000 after acquiring an additional 258,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,029,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,014,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 1,603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on WEX to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.05, for a total value of $782,099.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,565.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $702,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,862 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX opened at $182.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.79. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $198.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $370.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.21 million. WEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

