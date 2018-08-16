Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $2,984,000. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $12,353,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cowen set a $57.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $84.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $648.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -220.47%.

In other news, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 52,781 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $3,823,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,492.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

