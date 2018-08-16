Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,888 Shares of Xylem Inc (XYL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4,780.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,112,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,056 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 43.7% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,615,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after purchasing an additional 795,628 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2,129.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 238,085 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $14,849,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 24.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 876,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,456,000 after purchasing an additional 170,965 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 1,323 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $99,555.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,680.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 18,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,413,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,623 shares of company stock worth $2,084,702 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

