Comerica Bank Lowers Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $120,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MAN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $136.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

MAN opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

