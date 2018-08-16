Comerica Bank Has $4.28 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $263,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO opened at $91.28 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other news, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $2,004,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,923 shares in the company, valued at $19,581,634.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $325,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,936. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

