Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,179,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 266,448 shares during the period. Columbia Sportswear comprises about 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $107,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $54.89 and a one year high of $95.58.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $481.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 5.19%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Edward S. George sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $459,239.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,535 shares of company stock worth $1,665,264. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. Pivotal Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. FBR & Co lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “$93.43” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.19.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

