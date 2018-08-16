Coinvest (COIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $608.00

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Coinvest has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $608.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinvest token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Coinvest has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinvest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00254558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00154219 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000177 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.97 or 0.06720412 BTC.

Coinvest Token Profile

Coinvest’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,207,308 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinvest’s official website is coinve.st . Coinvest’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ

Coinvest Token Trading

Coinvest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinvest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinvest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinvest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.