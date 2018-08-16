Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Cohu has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $756.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Cohu’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

In related news, VP Fellenberg Ian Von sold 22,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $539,685.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 15,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $436,611.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,017.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

