Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (RNP) Stake Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (NYSE:RNP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 278,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd during the 1st quarter worth $4,994,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 163,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 113,006 shares during the period. Lara May & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd during the 1st quarter worth $1,601,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd during the 1st quarter worth $1,450,000.

NYSE:RNP opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

