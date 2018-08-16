Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (FOF)

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve total return consisting of high current income and potential capital appreciation through investments in the common stock of closed-end management investment companies that invest significantly in equity or income-producing securities.

