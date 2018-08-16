CLS’s (CLI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.38) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.83) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.84) on Wednesday. CLS has a twelve month low of GBX 170.22 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 256.42 ($3.27).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, management, and development of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. It also invests in hotels, corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

