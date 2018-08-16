CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.64

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

The firm has a market cap of $189.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.99.

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. equities analysts anticipate that CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its holdings in shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 409.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

