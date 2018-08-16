Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) Given New $16.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clementia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ:CMTA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 37,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,056. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $285.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.17.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. equities research analysts anticipate that Clementia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,192,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 942,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Clementia Pharmaceuticals

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

