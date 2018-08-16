Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Holdings Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 615,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,164,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,255,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 325,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,054,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

NYSE CLH opened at $62.93 on Thursday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $849.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP David M. Parry sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $187,400.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,671.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric J. Dugas sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,514.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,743 shares of company stock worth $975,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.