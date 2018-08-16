Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $736,000 Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,832 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 190,539 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,950.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $37.00 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $44.23.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.