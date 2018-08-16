C&J Energy Services (CJ) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) were down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 15,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,055,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Several analysts recently commented on CJ shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on C&J Energy Services in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut C&J Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut C&J Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $610.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.66 million. C&J Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 5.56%. C&J Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. research analysts expect that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C&J Energy Services news, insider Tim Wallace sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $37,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,126,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,387,000 after buying an additional 5,310,518 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,041,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after buying an additional 1,745,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,302,000 after buying an additional 1,413,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 1,427.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,424,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after buying an additional 1,331,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ)

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

