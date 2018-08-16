Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Civista Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.0853323886059 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of CIVB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.67. 21,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,421. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $265.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.47 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 23rd. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

