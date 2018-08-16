Citizens (CIA) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Citizens (NYSE:CIA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citizens earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.0741326044753 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CIA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.67. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,164. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents.

