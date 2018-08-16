Citigroup Lowers Persimmon (PSN) Price Target to GBX 2,575

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 2,860 ($36.48) to GBX 2,575 ($32.85) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSN. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,840 ($36.23) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,720 ($34.70) to GBX 2,775 ($35.40) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($29.28) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($37.63) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,760 ($35.21) price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,731.13 ($34.84).

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,422 ($30.90) on Monday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,046 ($26.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,901 ($37.01).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

