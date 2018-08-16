Citi Trends (CTRN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citi Trends earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9546471757762 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Citi Trends stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,804. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.27.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $359,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

