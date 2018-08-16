Cineplex (CGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.10

Shares of Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$32.10 and last traded at C$32.04, with a volume of 254875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on CGX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.63.

Get Cineplex alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Cindy Bush bought 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,191.10.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.