Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $355,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 42,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $3,772,554.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,575 shares in the company, valued at $21,894,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $1,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,977.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,334. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $92.64 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.61 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.