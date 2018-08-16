CIGNA Co. (CI) Shares Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CIGNA by 3,122.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CIGNA by 5,077.8% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI opened at $185.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. CIGNA Co. has a 12 month low of $163.02 and a 12 month high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. CIGNA’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.77.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total transaction of $46,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $177.61 per share, with a total value of $502,281.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,909.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

