CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 371,346 Shares of Cameco Corp (CCJ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,745,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 371,346 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $53,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,350,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cameco by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 183,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cameco by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,217,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after buying an additional 1,116,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cameco by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 148,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Cameco by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,402,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 432,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Cameco Corp has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Cameco had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

