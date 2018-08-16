CIBC Raises Westshore Terminals Investment (WTE) Price Target to C$27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th.
WTE stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.15. 2,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,700. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$27.47.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.
