CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,315 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,125,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,726,000 after buying an additional 91,981 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,638,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,108,000 after buying an additional 454,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,031,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,955,000 after buying an additional 1,178,151 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,253,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,044,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,932,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $765.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $366,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

