Churchill Downs (CHDN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
CHDN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 price target on Churchill Downs and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.00.
NASDAQ CHDN traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $185.80 and a twelve month high of $314.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Churchill Downs by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $2,943,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Churchill Downs by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $3,374,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
