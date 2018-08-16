Churchill Downs (CHDN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

CHDN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 price target on Churchill Downs and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $185.80 and a twelve month high of $314.60.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.28. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Churchill Downs by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $2,943,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Churchill Downs by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $3,374,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.