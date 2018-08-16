Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.09.

CB opened at $133.40 on Thursday. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $123.96 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 and have sold 1,048 shares valued at $138,338. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

