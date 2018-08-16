China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “We appreciate Sinopec’s large-scale natural gas discoveries, especially in the Shunbei area in Xinjiang Tarim Basin, Hangjinqi of Nei Mongol, Dongpo of west Sichuan and Weirong block in southwestern Sichuan province, which will support long-term production. Sinopec’s dividend yield is also impressive and higher than that of the industry. Sinopec’s debt-to-capitalization ratio is 10.5%, significantly lower than the industry’s 50.2%. This reflects the company’s strong balance sheet. However, we believe Sinopec’s matured domestic oil fields and associated rising costs will remain an overhang on its operations. As it is, Sinopec’s operating expenses rose in 2017 and the trend continued through the first quarter of 2018. Moreover, declining oil production amid recovering crude prices is hurting the company’s upstream business. Given these factors, we prefer to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $91.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

