Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 99.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188,637 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,485,000 after buying an additional 58,139 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $187.53 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $143.42 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.